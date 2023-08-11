South County Health improves conditions collaboratively

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

500-1,499 Employees 4. South County Health

CEO (or equivalent): Aaron Robinson, CEO and president

Number of employees: 906

SOUTH COUNTY HEALTH knows that wellness can’t be tackled alone, and the people who care for others need to be taken care of.

‘We have made great strides to increase our program offerings to improve the health and wellness of our staff.’

DREW MURPHY, manager of benefits and systems

The South Kingstown-based health organization is stressing a better experience around understanding and managing chronic conditions through implementing the wellness program Livongo. Executives have pledged $125,000 to Livongo, a chronic condition management program for staff with diabetes, pre-diabetes or hypertension. The program provides participants free connected devices, digital scales, blood pressure meters and glucose monitors, and access to health coaches.

South County Health has also made strides to continuously focus on staff having a healthy work-life balance. It offers health care providers a regularly scheduled time to openly discuss the social and emotional issues they face in caring for patients.

“Our focus on improving employee resilience and emotional well-being is what makes our program unique,” said Drew Murphy, South County Health’s manager of benefits and systems.