South County Hospital appoints Boston Medical Center leader as new CFO

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Sef Ghanem, a longtime financial leader in Greater Boston area health systems, was recently appointed chief financial officer and vice president of finance at South County Hospital.

Prior to joining the hospital, Ghanem oversaw corporate and finance management, system capital planning, business intelligence and revenue cycle for Boston Medical Center Health System.

Ghanem previously served in leadership roles at Mass General Brigham Integrated Care & Urgent Care, Steward Health Care System, Charles River Laboratories, and Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

“Sef’s appointment reflects our commitment to strong financial leadership at a time when health care continues to evolve rapidly,” Aaron Robinson, CEO and president of South County Health, which operates South County Hospital, said in a statement. “His strategic insight will help South County Health navigate current economic challenges while continuing to expand services and access for our community.”

Ghanem replaces retired chief financial officer Tom Breen.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.