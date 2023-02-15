South County Tourism Council, Houser Chocolatier partner for Golden Ticket Giveaway

CHARLESTOWN – The South County Tourism Council once again is partnering with Westerly-based chocolate maker Houser Chocolatier to launch a “Golden Ticket Giveaway” contest, giving residents a chance to win various prizes.

The initiative, which began Feb. 1, will offer 31 hidden surprise tickets offering giveaways and gift cards for area attractions and businesses. Among them are three golden tickets, which offer two-night stays and dinners at local hotels and restaurants within Washington County.

There will be 1,000 chocolate bars sold as part of the initiative, which will conclude once all the bars have been purchased. The bars can be purchased at Charlestown Mini Super in Charlestown, Dunns Corner Market in Westerly, BankNewport’s Narragansett branch, Sophie’s Brewhouse in Exeter and the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in South Kingstown.

Golden ticket winners will receive one of the following prizes:

Two-night Stay at Margin Street Inn and dinner at Bridge.

Two-night stay at Shelter Harbor Inn and dinner at Farmhouse Kitchen + Bar.

Two-night stay at The Break Hotel and dinner at Spain of Narragansett.

Silver ticket winners will receive one of the following prizes:

HeliBlock helicopter tour.

Frances Fleet excursion.

Rhode Island Bay Cruises Lighthouse cruise.

Save The Bay cruise.

Brunch at Ocean House.

Bronze ticket winners will receive gift cards to one of the following businesses:

All South County Luxury Cinemas

Alley Katz Bowling Center

Amigos Taqueria

Black Oak Kitchen

Caf Bar

Celestial Café

Cinder Restaurant

Coast Guard House

Dave’s Coffee Charlestown

George’s of Galilee

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Greenwich Odeum

High Hope Tavern

Knead Doughnuts

Narrow River Kayaks

Perks & Corks

Fenner Hill Golf Club Pub & Grill

Shaidzon Beer Co.

Sophie’s Brewhouse

T’s Restaurant

Tavern on Main Wakefield

Tavern on the Hill

The Cove

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.