South Kingstown colonial sells for $1.1M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A historical home on 4.7 acres has sold for $1.1 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both buyers and sellers.

The house at 534 Post Road was built in 1690 and includes nine bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property also includes a pond, a large barn, a swimming pool and surrounding fields.

The property also has a two-bedroom, one-bathroom garage apartment for long-term guests or teens, according to a news release.

Town records show the property was sold on Dec. 31 by Michael and Jennifer Audette to David F. and Nathalie Kelley.

