South Kingstown condominium at East Matunuck sells for record $1.4M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A condominium built in 2019 sold for $1.4 million, the highest sale in town history, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Thursday.

The 912-square-foot dwelling in the gated community of The Pointe at East Matunuck at 62 North Pointe Lane includes two bedrooms and one bathroom and has sweeping views of Potter’s Pond, East Matunuck Beach, Block Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean. It features cathedral ceilings, a great room, granite kitchen, 512 feet of Trex decking and an outdoor shower.

“These condominium homes were built with attention to view lines and privacy being paramount,” said Kathy Kourakis, of Mott & Chace who represented the sellers in the transaction. “I’m pleased to have helped my clients maximize their return on investment, and I know the buyers will enjoy this exceptional property and location.”

The buyers were represented by Nick Felicetti of Randall Realtors Compass.

The condominium and the 0.33-acre lot it was built on were most recently valued at $989,700 in 2022.

According to property records, the condominium was sold by Elizabeth Ann Pitrolo. The name of the purchaser was not disclosed. Representatives from the South Kingstown Town Assessor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.