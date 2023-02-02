South Kingstown lot sells for $1.45M in record-breaking vacant land sale

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A vacant lot spanning more than 21 acres near the coast in South Kingstown recently sold for $1.45 million, marking the most expensive land sale in town history, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The 1 Camp Fuller Road site includes a 5.5-acre hayfield, meadowlands and a spring-fed pond, Residential Properties said in its announcement of the record-breaking sale.

Residential Properties cited South Kingstown land sale records collected by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, dating back to 2004 when the Rhode Island real estate listing service began accurate recordkeeping.

The 21.3-acre site borders conservation land but it would allow for the construction of a home on the site due to the home being in a residential zone, according to town bylaws.

The site was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2022 as being worth $386,100, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by Eva Brinner, of Missouri, according to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the sale. The lot was bought by Georgiana Hoffman, of South Kingstown, according to the warranty deed.

The selling agent for Residential Properties in the land sale was Galen McGovern.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.