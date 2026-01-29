South Kingstown waterfront home sells for $2.1M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A waterfront home at 297 Walmsley Lane recently sold for $2.1 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town for January, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The single-family home, located in the Saunderstown section of South Kingstown along the Narrow River, was originally built in 2000 and rebuilt in 2019, according to the real estate firm, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The property sits on approximately 2.63 acres and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three full baths and one half-bath, with about 4,219 square feet of living space.

According to Residential Properties, the main living level includes a living room with a stone fireplace, hardwood floors and a beamed ceiling. The kitchen features black marble countertops, a center island and views of the river, with access to an expansive waterside deck. A first-floor office, laundry room and half-bath are also located on this level, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The second floor includes a primary suite with a full bath containing a soaking tub, double sinks and a glass-enclosed tiled shower, along with three additional bedrooms and another full bathroom, according to Residential Properties.

The walkout lower level contains a finished media room and an additional full bathroom, creating three finished levels of living space, the real estate firm said.

The property includes direct waterfront access, including an alcove beach area along the Narrow River, according to Residential Properties. A three-car garage includes a finished loft space above, and additional features include central air conditioning and a whole-house generator.

The home was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors at $1.79 million for the 2024 tax year, including $1.03 million attributed to the land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Lynn Leffray McCall and Mary Ann Lisi, of Residential Properties, were involved on both sides of the transaction, according to the firm.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the transaction, the property was sold by Timothy Schaffner and Anne Maley-Schaffner, of Tucson, Ariz., and it was purchased by Ara Vartanian and Michael Varadian, of Cranston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.