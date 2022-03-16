SouthCoast Community Foundation awards 11 local nonprofits $521K in grants for COVID-19 support

NEW BEDFORD – Eleven Bristol County, Mass.-based nonprofit organizations received $521,000 in total grants from the SouthCoast Community Foundation through its SouthCoast Emergency Response Fund, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The foundation said this is the 14th such distribution of grants via the emergency response fund since it was established in 2020 to help support low-income residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofits, the foundation said, will support historically excluded grants with programs and financial assistance for food security, housing, utilities, emergency child care, transportation and remote work or school technology.

The grants ranged from $11,000 to $75,000. The awardees, and their amounts, are:

Immigrants’ Assistance Center , $75,000

, $75,000 Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts , $70,000

, $70,000 NorthStar Learning Centers , $67,000

, $67,000 PACE Inc. , $55,000

, $55,000 Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative , $50,000

, $50,000 Citizens for Citizens , $50,000

, $50,000 Old Colony YMCA , $50,000

, $50,000 Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores , $45,000

, $45,000 Hockomock Area YMCA , $35,000

, $35,000 The Literacy Center , $13,000

, $13,000 United Interfaith Action of Southeastern Massachusetts, $11,000

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

