SouthCoast Community Foundation awards 11 local nonprofits $521K in grants for COVID-19 support

NEW BEDFORD – Eleven Bristol County, Mass.-based nonprofit organizations received $521,000 in total grants from the SouthCoast Community Foundation through its SouthCoast Emergency Response Fund, the foundation announced Wednesday.
The foundation said this is the 14th such distribution of grants via the emergency response fund since it was established in 2020 to help support low-income residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofits, the foundation said, will support historically excluded grants with programs and financial assistance for food security, housing, utilities, emergency child care, transportation and remote work or school technology.
The grants ranged from $11,000 to $75,000. The awardees, and their amounts, are:
- Immigrants’ Assistance Center, $75,000
- Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, $70,000
- NorthStar Learning Centers, $67,000
- PACE Inc., $55,000
- Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, $50,000
- Citizens for Citizens, $50,000
- Old Colony YMCA, $50,000
- Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores, $45,000
- Hockomock Area YMCA, $35,000
- The Literacy Center, $13,000
- United Interfaith Action of Southeastern Massachusetts, $11,000
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
