SouthCoast Community Foundation awards $160K to 15 local nonprofits

NEW BEDFORD – The SouthCoast Community Foundation announced Friday that it has awarded $160,000 to 15 local nonprofits to support their civic, educational and charitable projects.

The money given to the nonprofits is coming from the foundation’s Henry H. Carpo fund, which the foundation said supports critical work taking place in the greater New Bedford area.

The grants range from $500 to $33,000. The organizations that received the funding are:

Buzzards Bay Coalition

Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts

Community Boating Center

Gnome Stuff

Immigrants’ Assistance Center

New Bedford Public Schools

NorthStar Learning Centers

Old Dartmouth Historical Society

Our Sisters’ School

The New Bedford Light

UMass Dartmouth Foundation

YMCA Southcoast

Youth Opportunities Unlimited Inc.

YWCA of Southeastern Massachusetts

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -