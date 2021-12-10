SouthCoast Community Foundation awards $160K to 15 local nonprofits

NEW BEDFORD – The SouthCoast Community Foundation announced Friday that it has awarded $160,000 to 15 local nonprofits to support their civic, educational and charitable projects.
The money given to the nonprofits is coming from the foundation’s Henry H. Carpo fund, which the foundation said supports critical work taking place in the greater New Bedford area.
The grants range from $500 to $33,000. The organizations that received the funding are:
- Buzzards Bay Coalition
- Community Economic Development Center of Southeastern Massachusetts
- Community Boating Center
- Gnome Stuff
- Immigrants’ Assistance Center
- New Bedford Public Schools
- NorthStar Learning Centers
- Old Dartmouth Historical Society
- Our Sisters’ School
- The New Bedford Light
- UMass Dartmouth Foundation
- YMCA Southcoast
- Youth Opportunities Unlimited Inc.
- YWCA of Southeastern Massachusetts
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
