SouthCoast Community Foundation awards $2.6M to 21 organizations

NEW BEDFORD – The SouthCoast Community Foundation announced Tuesday it has awarded $2.6 million in grants to 21 local nonprofit organizations from the funder’s South Coast Emergency Response Fund assisting marginalized populations within the region.
The foundation said the funding will help nonprofits with food resources, day care, youth development, care for people with disabilities and their families, housing and utilities. This award cycle was the 15th round of grantmaking from the emergency response fund, the foundation said.
Foundation CEO and President Leonard M. Lee said in a statement the funding will help providers expand their capacity and fill some gaps in services left wanting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations that received funding, and their amounts, are:
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South, $65,000
- Brockton Day Nursery, $184,790
- Brockton Interfaith Community, $140,000
- Brockton Neighborhood Health Center, $147,500
- Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese, $150,000
- Coastal Food Shed, $87,490
- Farm & Community Collaborative, $150,000
- Greater New Bedford Youth Development, $112,150
- Groundwork Southcoast, $150,000
- Hockomock Area YMCA, $119,637
- Murphy and Others Living Interdependently for Future Endeavors Inc., $27,699
- NorthStar Learning Centers, $187,262
- Old Colony YMCA, $200,000
- Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, $100,000
- PACE Inc., $178,432
- Seven Hills Behavioral Health, $178,432
- South Shore Community Action Council, $58,271
- The Family Pantry-Damien’s Place, $164, 681
- The Salvation Army, $60,000
- United Way of Greater New Bedford, $69,500
- Youth Opportunities Unlimited, $47,000
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
