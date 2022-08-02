SouthCoast Community Foundation awards $2.6M to 21 organizations

NEW BEDFORD – The SouthCoast Community Foundation announced Tuesday it has awarded $2.6 million in grants to 21 local nonprofit organizations from the funder’s South Coast Emergency Response Fund assisting marginalized populations within the region.

The foundation said the funding will help nonprofits with food resources, day care, youth development, care for people with disabilities and their families, housing and utilities. This award cycle was the 15th round of grantmaking from the emergency response fund, the foundation said.

Foundation CEO and President Leonard M. Lee said in a statement the funding will help providers expand their capacity and fill some gaps in services left wanting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations that received funding, and their amounts, are:

Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro South , $65,000

, $65,000 Brockton Day Nursery , $184,790

, $184,790 Brockton Interfaith Community , $140,000

, $140,000 Brockton Neighborhood Health Center , $147,500

, $147,500 Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese , $150,000

, $150,000 Coastal Food Shed , $87,490

, $87,490 Farm & Community Collaborative , $150,000

, $150,000 Greater New Bedford Youth Development , $112,150

, $112,150 Groundwork Southcoast , $150,000

, $150,000 Hockomock Area YMCA , $119,637

, $119,637 Murphy and Others Living Interdependently for Future Endeavors Inc. , $27,699

, $27,699 NorthStar Learning Centers , $187,262

, $187,262 Old Colony YMCA , $200,000

, $200,000 Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center , $100,000

, $100,000 PACE Inc. , $178,432

, $178,432 Seven Hills Behavioral Health , $178,432

, $178,432 South Shore Community Action Council , $58,271

, $58,271 The Family Pantry-Damien’s Place , $164, 681

, $164, 681 The Salvation Army , $60,000

, $60,000 United Way of Greater New Bedford , $69,500

, $69,500 Youth Opportunities Unlimited, $47,000

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

