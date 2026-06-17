SouthCoast Community Foundation awards $900K in scholarships to 124 students

DARTMOUTH – The SouthCoast Community Foundation awarded more than $900,000 in scholarships to 124 local students at a ceremony June 2 at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

The awards were funded by more than 60 individuals, families, organizations and businesses that have established scholarship funds through the foundation.

“Each year, these scholarships remind us that talent, determination and promise can be found in every corner of our region,” said Melanie S. Edwards-Tavares, foundation CEO and president. “We are investing in students who have worked hard to overcome challenges, pursue their goals and create brighter futures for themselves and their communities.”

The ceremony featured a keynote address by UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Mark Fuller, along with remarks from scholarship fund adviser and Scholarship Committee member Merry Conway and Chair Erik Domingues, who is a 2002 recipient of a foundation scholarship.

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Founded in 1995, the SouthCoast Community Foundation serves 41 communities across four counties in southeastern Massachusetts. The foundation has distributed more than $68 million in grants and $6.2 million in scholarships since its founding.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.