SouthCoast Community Foundation CEO and president Lee departs organization

NEW BEDFORD – Less than a year after finding John Vasconcellos’ successor, the SouthCoast Community Foundation is searching again for a new leader to oversee the organization.

The foundation announced late Thursday in an emailed update to the community that Leornard M. Lee has “moved on” from the nonprofit funder as its CEO and president. It is unclear why Lee, who was appointed to the organization’s top position at the end of last April, has left. Foundation spokesperson Kristen Sarkarati on Friday said the organization does not have any further information to share regarding Lee’s next career steps.

Lee before joining the foundation last year was general manager and curator for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. He also held leadership roles for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, addressing community health issues through youth programs, such as violence prevention and safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“On behalf of the board and staff of the Community Foundation, we thank Leonard for his service and wish him well,” Foundation board Chair Gail Fortes said in the emailed statement.

Fortes said she will continue taking the lead in representing the foundation and serve as its “executive decision-maker” temporarily while the organization searches for a new CEO and president. Additionally, Vasconcellos, Fortes said, is serving as a short-term consultant to assist staff with internal projects. Vasconcellos retired as the foundation’s CEO and president at the end of 2021 after leading it for five years.

