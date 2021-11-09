Southcoast Health CEO Hovan remains in leadership role after assault charge

PROVIDENCE – Southcoast Health System Inc. CEO and President Keith A. Hovan was arrested Nov. 6 at his home in Rochester, Mass., on a charge of domestic assault and battery, according to local media reports.

Hovan, who has led the company since 2008, was arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday and a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf in response to an assault charge. He is due back in court for a hearing on Nov. 24, according to court records.

After Providence Business News reached out to representatives of Southcoast, a Boston-based public relations firm called Solomon McCown & Cence responded with a statement on behalf of the hospital company, calling the situation a “personal family matter,” while appealing to privacy. Dan Cence, a spokesperson with Solomon, said Hovan remains in his capacity working as the president and CEO of Southcoast, which operates hospitals in Fall River, New Bedford and Wareham.

The statement from the Southcoast Health Board of Trustees claims that Hovan informed the board of trustees about his arrest the morning after it happened.

- Advertisement -

“The board met on several occasions to review the details as they became available and discussed next steps,” according to the statement from the Southcoast Health Board of Trustees, which was shared with company employees, the PR firm said. “Out of respect for the privacy of the Hovan family and to allow for the matter to be adjudicated, we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

“The Hovan family has the full support of the board as they deal with this personal family matter,” according to the statement from the Southcoast Health Board of Trustees. “As a board, we value and respect every member of the Southcoast Health team. It is important that you know that the board is aware and will always directly address matters affecting the Southcoast Health community.”

The statement from the board of trustees did not provide any details about the incident. The Rochester Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for a copy of the police report.

According to the Wareham Courier, Hovan told police he and his wife were having a verbal disagreement over what television show to watch. They were also arguing over who would put their daughter to bed because of loud noises coyotes were making in the area. Police said they could hear the coyotes.

Police said cuts and blood were visible on Hovan’s forearm. He said that during the argument, his wife began writing in her journal. Police said he said he reached out to grab the journal from her and his forearm made contact with one of her teeth causing the injury. The paper reported Hovan’s minor daughter called 911 to report an argument.

Police also said Hovan legally owned more than 40 firearms. Due to the charge, his license was suspended and the guns were taken into possession by police, according to the Wareham Courier.

Hovan co-chaired Gov. Charlie Baker’s Healthcare Transition Team following the 2014 gubernatorial election, according to his bio on the Southcoast Health website.

Last year, Hovan was the recipient of the Valcourt Outstanding Citizen Award from the One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce’s during its annual meeting.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com