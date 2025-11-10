Southcoast Health donates $112K to New Bedford Community Health’s primary care expansion efforts

NEW BEDFORD – Leaders of Southcoast Health and New Bedford Community Health recently gathered to celebrate Southcoast’s donation to the NBCH campaign to expand its primary care services.

Southcoast Health donated $112,320 to New Bedford Community Health to help it expand services to a former Rite Aid pharmacy building.

The 13,000-square-foot space would increase the health center’s primary care capacity. Specifically, it could hire two new primary care providers and there would be 30 treatment rooms.

“Primary care is the cornerstone of a healthy community and this donation – the largest contribution we have received to date – will help us achieve the greatest primary care capacity expansion in our history,” said Cheryl Bartlett, CEO of New Bedford Community Health. “We thank Southcoast Health for continuing to support our mission of caring for everyone who relies on us for these essential services.”

The funds were allocated through the Massachusetts Demonstration of Need program. The health center cares for more than 23,000 primary care patients each year and the expansion would allow for 3,000 more annual patient visits.

“Here in our region and across the country, there is an urgent need to expand access to primary care. Southcoast Health continues to invest in our own primary care program and providers as we seek to increase capacity for patients in our region, and we are honored to partner with and support New Bedford Community Health’s own expansion efforts,” said David McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “I look forward to our continued collaboration as we work together toward our shared mission to improve the health and wellness of the communities we collectively serve.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN contributing writer.