Southcoast Health expands access to specialty care services

The expanded outpatient care location, Southcoast Health at Rosebrook, offers interdisciplinary care for more than 18 medical and surgical specialties, primary care, imaging and laboratory services.

“Southcoast Health will always be committed to ensuring everyone receives the most advanced and convenient care, leading to healthier individuals and stronger communities,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “This growth is just another part of our strategic vision to keep improving and expanding the care we provide across the region. I especially want to thank the Southcoast Health clinical, design and construction, and facilities teams, donors, and our community partners whose ongoing commitment to excellence make projects like this possible.”

The recent renovation positioned similar services together. The expansion and reorganization allowed for three new specialty care services: audiology, ear/nose/throat and vascular surgery.

“The much-needed expansion of services at Rosebrook furthers our goal of making the most of our facilities, maximizing efficiency, and bringing world-class care to you,” said Dr. Dennis La Rock, executive vice president and chief physician officer at Southcoast. “Wareham is known as the gateway to Cape Cod, but it is also the gateway to Southcoast Health for many of our patients. This new space is absolutely beautiful, and I am proud of the exceptional teams here for making every patient feel welcomed and cared for.”