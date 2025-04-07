Southcoast Health launches advanced imaging suite for cancer, cardiology, neurology

FAIRHAVEN – Southcoast Health officials recently celebrated the installation of the Omni Legend 21 cm PET/CT system at Southcoast’s cancer center.

The Omni Legend 21 cm is the most updated unit in the GE HealthCare PET/CT imaging portfolio. This system, which is the first of its kind in the U.S., is meant to shorten scan times and lower doses without compromising image quality in cancer care. It also supports increasing PET, or positron emission tomography, imaging for diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease and can accommodate a range of tracers in cardiology.

“It’s not an overstatement to say that GE HealthCare’s PET/CT Omni Legend with a 21-centimeter detector field of view is more than just an acquisition – it’s a game-changing step forward in bringing advanced imaging technology to our patients,” said Dr. John Mungovan, chair of radiology imaging services at Southcoast Health. “This unit enables faster scan times so we can see more patients each day and allows Southcoast Health clinicians to detect cancers earlier in their progression, which can lead to improved patient outcomes.”

PET scans are usually used to find cancer, heart disease and brain conditions. So, the improved design of the unit helps Southcoast Health doctors to find and treat illnesses earlier.

“I’ve often talked about how one of our priorities for growth is investing in technology for the benefit of our patients, and the acquisition of the Omni Legend 21 cm PET/CT system delivers on that promise in a big way. I’m extremely proud that Southcoast Health is the first health care organization in the nation to offer this iteration of the advanced unit to patients,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “There’s no doubt this investment keeps us at the forefront of medical innovation, reinforcing Southcoast Health’s role as a leader in high-quality, patient-centered care.”

The system will be used for neurological PET/CT scans later this year and there are plans to use it for cardiac images next year.

Before the system came to Southcoast, the health system’s imaging operations team, led by Debra A. Desmarais and Lynn Thompson, researched and made sure it would be a good fit for patients and the community.

The new space includes a four-room imaging suite. It is divided into a patient preparation room, quiet areas to go before the scan and the imaging area where the unit is located.

“This investment ensures our community continues to have direct access to cutting-edge diagnostic technology when they need it most,” said Donald Giumetti, chair of the board of trustees for Southcoast Health System.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.