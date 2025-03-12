Southcoast Health lays off 10 paramedics at urgent care centers

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – New Bedford-based Southcoast Health has laid off 10 paramedics at its six urgent care centers, blaming Massachusetts regulations that the health system said limits the role of paramedics at those locations.

Southcoast Health executive Renee Clark said Tuesday that the paramedics were the last remaining ones employed by Southcoast Health Urgent Care. Their layoffs were part of a transition that started more than a year ago to allow them “

to adjust to the new role limitations and begin looking for other opportunities that would better fit their skills and expertise," said Clark, Southcoast executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“Due to state regulations that limited the scope of practice for paramedics working in urgent care centers, we had to make the difficult decision to transition away from utilizing these providers at Southcoast Health Urgent Care,” Clark said in a statement. “This decision, while incredibly difficult, ultimately helps ensure more efficient patient care at our urgent care locations, which play an essential role in the statewide capacity challenges we are experiencing amid a severe respiratory illness season."

urgent care centers in Dartmouth, Fall River, Seekonk, Fairhaven, Lakeville and Wareham, Mass.

Clark said the company “will do everything we can to support them through the transition to new employment, whether internally or externally.

Southcoast operates several hospitals, including St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford and Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. It also runs