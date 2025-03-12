Southcoast Health lays off 10 paramedics at urgent care centers

By
-
SOUTHCOAST HEALTH has laid off the last remaining 10 paramedics at its six urgent care locations, the health care system announced Tuesday. / COURTESY SOUTHCOAST HEALTH
SOUTHCOAST HEALTH has laid off the last remaining 10 paramedics at its six urgent care locations, the health care system announced Tuesday. / COURTESY SOUTHCOAST HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – New Bedford-based Southcoast Health has laid off 10 paramedics at its six urgent care centers, blaming Massachusetts regulations that the health system said limits the role of paramedics at those locations.  Southcoast Health executive Renee Clark said Tuesday that the paramedics were the last remaining ones employed by Southcoast Health Urgent Care. Their

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display