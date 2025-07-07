Southcoast Health names 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award winners

PROVIDENCE – Southcoast Health recently hosted its annual luncheon celebrating the volunteers who support the health system. Four volunteers were honored with awards this year.

“Our Southcoast Health Volunteer of the Year Award recipients exemplify the heart and spirit of our mission. Volunteers directly contribute to the exceptional care we provide and make a difference in the lives of our patients, visitors and staff every day,” said Donna Galotti-Kincman, manager of volunteer services and visitor management at Southcoast Health. “With over 200 volunteers across the region, we offer many services and continue to challenge ourselves by introducing new programs, such as the Southcoast Health Funny Bones (Caring Clown Troupe).”

The Southcoast Health Volunteer of the Year Award recipients include:

Arthur “Butch” Paul: He joined the volunteer program in 2019 and assists staff in the Charlton Memorial Hospital Surgery Center waiting room. Paul escorts patients to their testing sites and offers guidance to new volunteers.

- Advertisement -

Shannon Giumetti: She joined the volunteer program in 2020, helping the Southcoast Health Baby Cuddler Program. There, Giumetti offers comfort for new babies and their families in the Family Centered Unit. She also helps greet visitors in the family waiting room.

Joelle Sladewski: She has volunteered at the Tobey Hospital gift shop since 2012. She helps patients, visitors and staff with their purchases and is known for her work setting up window displays in the gift shop.

Mary-Ellen Simas: She began volunteering with Southcoast Health’s hospice program in 2017. Simas visits patients at home, providing comfort and support to ease loneliness and reduce stress.

“All of our Southcoast Health volunteers are special people who play an essential role in creating trusting relationships and memories for patients and their loved ones,” said Penny Gosson, volunteer program coordinator for Southcoast Health at Home.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.