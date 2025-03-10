Southcoast Health opens new comprehensive specialty care office

PORTSMOUTH – Southcoast Health recently announced it opened a new specialty care office on East Main Road in Portsmouth.

The new office is open to patients and is located between Southcoast’s primary care office and medical lab.

“Serving over 25,000 primary care patients living in Rhode Island, this convenient access to Southcoast Health providers and specialty services is essential. The expansion of our well-known primary care office in the area will help centralize patient care across Aquidneck Island, right here close to home for patients,” said Dr. Julie DeLeo, associate chief of primary care at Southcoast Health. “Creating this multidisciplinary office additionally helps encourage regular checkups, preventive care and simplifies follow-up care.”

The specialty care services offered at Southcoast Health Portsmouth include breast health/surgery, cardiology, electrophysiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, plastic surgery, pulmonology, rheumatology and vascular surgery.

The imaging services include 3D mammography, DXA (bone density), ultrasound and X-ray.

“By bringing 13 clinical specialties and advanced imaging here, we are centralizing a full spectrum of care in one building,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health. “I’d like to thank the board of trustees, our design and construction team, facilities team, Pariseault, the contractors for this project, and our entire Rhode Island primary care team, not only at this location but also at our Middletown and Tiverton locations. Their continuous advocacy and support of adding these specialties for our Rhode Island and Aquidneck Island patients has been instrumental to achieving today’s celebratory occasion.”

More than 14 providers will be joining the practice, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.