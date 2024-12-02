Southcoast Health opens new office in Fall River

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health celebrated the grand opening of its new obstetrics and gynecology office on Nov. 19.

“Southcoast Health is committed to providing high-quality care and service to the people of our region and we are proud to expand our Obstetrics & Gynecology practice into Fall River. It is important to us that our community has convenient access to these essential services,” said David O. McCready, CEO and president of Southcoast Health.

The practice, located on Hanover Street, will be led by: Dr. G. Uma Harinarayanan, Charlton Hospital Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Physician Site Lead; Dr. Christian Pope, chief of obstetrics and gynecology; and Dr. Ericka Hersh, who is joining Southcoast in March 2025.

The following OB/GYN providers are open to seeing patients: Janice Sundnas, Jeanne LaRock, Melanie Chitas, Kaitlyn Kerr, Kara Frade and Kathleen Pringle.

“Adding this additional location only further enhances the high-quality care and service we provide to our patients at Southcoast Health,” Pope said. “We are excited to join the already robust maternity program at Charlton Memorial Hospital.”

Fall River’s mayor Paul Coogan attended the celebration and presented the team with a Mayoral Citation to welcome the practice.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome a new business to the city of Fall River and this addition will provide additional quality health care opportunities for women throughout our community,” Coogan said.

In addition to the new Fall River location, Southcoast Health provides obstetrics & gynecology services in New Bedford and Wareham.

“When we first opened our Obstetrics & Gynecology office in New Bedford I was delighted to bring this specialized care to our patients. Now as our community continues to grow, we are seeing an increased demand for these services. I am excited about this opportunity to expand our practice to Fall River caring for even more patients and filling a critical need in the region. Women are the cornerstone of a healthy community and Southcoast Health is committed to improving health and wellness of all women across the region,” said Harinarayanan.