Southcoast Health surgical locations earn Go Clear Award

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health recently announced that all surgical locations earned the Go Clear Award from the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, AORN, as a Excellence in Surgical Safety: Smoke Evacuation.

“We are proud to earn the AORN Go Clear™ Award and this recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to the health and safety of our patients, providers and staff. Eliminating surgical smoke is a critical component of our comprehensive safety program, and this award validates our efforts to provide the highest quality care in an optimal environment,” said Dr. Dennis LaRock, executive vice president and chief physician officer at Southcoast Health.

Surgical smoke is a dangerous byproduct of laser and electrosurgical procedures. AORN’s Guidelines for perioperative practice serve as a high standard for evidence-based recommendations, ensuring safe and effective perioperative patient care while safeguarding workplace safety.

“Surgical smoke occurs every day in operating rooms and poses health risks to those exposed to it. AORN created this program so that every facility can understand the urgency and take steps to protect the health and safety of patients, nurses, physicians, and support staff,” said David Wyatt, AORN CEO and executive director. “This Center of Excellence for Surgical Safety designation shows the community that the surgical teams at Southcoast Health are committed to providing high-quality care.”

Throughout AORN’s evaluation process Southcoast’s facilities were rated on education performance, smoke evacuation compliance and ensuring each surgical space had sufficient smoke evacuators and accessories, said Deborah Farina Mulloy, assistant chief nursing officer for Perioperative Services at Southcoast Health.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.