Southcoast Health, UMass Dartmouth launch Nurse Camp for local students

NEW BEDFORD – Southcoast Health and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth recently launched an educational program for local high school students known as Nurse Camp.

The program is meant to introduce local high school students to careers in nursing and health care through hands-on learning, clinical shadowing and attending panel discussions from experts in the field.

“Nurse Camp was a wonderful opportunity for a three-way collaboration with New Bedford High School, Southcoast Health and our College Nursing Team to provide high school students with the opportunity to learn about nursing,” said Kimberly Christopher, dean of the UMass Dartmouth College of Nursing & Health Sciences. “Like Southcoast Health, our college is committed to advancing the nursing workforce locally and beyond, especially through initiatives like these that hopefully inspire students to seek educational opportunities and a career in nursing or other health care areas.”

In the first year, there were 12 participants – eight students from New Bedford High School and four students currently enrolled in the UMass Dartmouth Nursing Program.

The three-day event was hosted at both UMASS Dartmouth and St. Luke’s Hospital. Students met with several providers, asked questions and participated in a Stop the Bleeding Training Event in the hospital’s simulation lab.

“As an acute care community hospital, we are very fortunate to have a resource like the simulation lab. Along with allowing us to host educational programs, this space is used as another learning strategy for our clinical front-line staff to stay sharp in their skills,” said Eleanor Almeida, director of professional development, wound/enterostomal and vascular access services at Southcoast Health. “In the professional setting, it allows us to improve on the teamwork dynamics of various disciplines, and learning in this environment can help build confidence, especially in new-to-practice nurses.”

The Nurse Camp is meant to address workforce shortages by developing a talent pipeline into nursing.

“The best advice I can share with students considering a career in nursing or health care is to always be ready and willing to learn something new,” said Jacqueline G. Somerville, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Southcoast Health. “There are so many opportunities for a rewarding career in this industry, and I have found caring for our community members to be one of the greatest privileges.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.