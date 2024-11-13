Southcoast Innovation Symposium to host AI, blockchain, Web3 symposium

FALL RIVER – Rapid growth and adoption of emerging technologies may leave some business owners feeling daunted. But the organizers of a new symposium hope to show innovators that with the right approach, they have reason to welcome these advances.

On Nov. 23, Massachusetts and Rhode Island business and technology leaders will partner to hold a free, daylong event dedicated to this purpose.

The Southcoast Innovation Symposium: Unraveling Tech for Business & Entrepreneurs will feature speakers, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to acquaint the small-business community with technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and Web3.

Programming will include insights from local and regional business leaders, as well as entrepreneurs from throughout the country.

Ian Cain, co-founder and executive chairman of Quincy, Mass.-based QUBIC Labs, will serve as keynote speaker. The nonprofit focuses on business support services for blockchain entrepreneurs.

The symposium is a joint effort between Fall River-based Stay Bizze and Viva Fall River, with sponsorship from Rhode Island Block Chain and East Greenwich cybersecurity company SQE.io.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bristol Community College. Those interested can register at vivafallriver.com/event/scinnovationsymposium.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.