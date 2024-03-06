Southeastern Mass. manufacturers net $922K in state grants

NORTON – Five manufacturers in Bristol County, Mass., were awarded a combined total of $922,000 in Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program funding earlier this week.

The grants were awarded as part of a statewide funding cycle that dispersed $3.1 million in grants across 17 communities throughout the commonwealth.

During this cycle, the following southeastern Massachusetts manufacturers received grants:

CPS Technologies in Norton: $200,000

QCI Inc. in Seekonk: $200,000

Titcomb Bros. Mfg. in Westport: $200,000

Sensing Systems Corp. in Dartmouth: $162,000

Matouk Textiles in Fall River: $160,000

The funding program, run by the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at MassTech Collaborative, has now awarded almost $11 million to 56 small and medium-sized Massachusetts manufacturers since launching in June 2021.

Mass. Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said in a statement that the grants are part of a state effort to strengthen “the advanced manufacturing sector across Massachusetts by providing these 17 companies with the necessary tools to scale their operations, improve their overall production capabilities, and continue to meet their economic objectives.”

