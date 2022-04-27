Southside Community Land Trust to open new food hub

PROVIDENCE – The Southside Community Land Trust this summer will open its new $5.8 million healthy food hub in the city’s Trinity Square neighborhood.

The ribbon-cutting on the 12,000-square-foot facility will take place June 24, which the land trust says will officially mark the organization’s 40th anniversary.

The land trust said it outgrew its old food hub, located in a Victorian house near 404 Broad St. where the new food hub is. Now, the land trust said the renovated 1870 building will increase availability of locally grown healthy food for the city’s underserved communities.

Along with housing the land trust’s administrative offices, the food hub will be home to a large farm-to-market center. Produce will be processed at the center, the organization said, before it’s distributed to wholesale buyers. There will also be a youth entrepreneurship center, a commercial kitchen and three community-owned food businesses, the land trust said.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.