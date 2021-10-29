Spark Leadership Announces Name Change to Link

Spark Leadership, a professional development & leadership training firm, announced today that it has changed its name to Link. The new name and mission better reflect their response to industry needs, changes in the company, and their overall approach.

Link’s team works with professionals and organizations to improve corporate culture. They are also experts at helping individuals identify their strengths and ready themselves for professional advancement opportunities. Since many businesses have changed their employment models and are allowing their staff to work from home, creating or maintaining a workplace culture is an immense challenge. Likewise, it is also a challenge for those working from home to connect with their peers, leverage appropriate communication skills, and be identified for, or pursue new opportunities within their organization or beyond it. This impacts communication and an ability to form a meaningful work environment.

“We were being approached by multiple organizations once they decided not to require their employees return to the office.” said Diane Caine, President. “The work we started doing was focused more on communication, collaboration, and connection, because those are what is needed most right now. Company leaders were calling me saying they needed help for their organization, not themselves. So, we decided to take the opportunity to respond to their needs and pivot appropriately.”

About Link

Link is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help organizations and their teams improve productivity, performance, and profitability. They are expert facilitators of group workshops, corporate leadership trainings, and are often asked to speak at private and public events. In addition, Link has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to further assist organizations and individuals reach their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit: www.Link-RI.com.