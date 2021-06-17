Speakman to lead legislative commission on housing

PROVIDENCE – Rep. June Speakman, D-Bristol, will lead a special legislative commission to study low- and moderate-income housing in Rhode Island, according to a notice sent by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick.

Speakman will lead a panel that will study barriers to affordable-housing creation and identify ways in which towns and cities can increase the supply.

As of last year, very few cities and towns in Rhode Island had met a previously set state goal of having 10% housing stock leased at affordable rates for low- and moderate-income families.

Additional members of the commission are:

Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence.

Rep. Michael W. Chippendale, R-Foster.

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg.

ONE Neighborhood Builders President and Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins.

Grow Smart Rhode Island Executive Director Scott Wolf.

Pawtucket-Central Falls Development Corp. Executive Director Linda Weisinger.

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Caitlin Frumerie.

Rhode Island Association of Realtors Legislative Director David Salvatore.

Rhode Island Builders Vice President David Caldwell.

Housing Network of Rhode Island Executive Director Melina Lodge.

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. Executive Director Carol Ventura.

Robert Marshall of the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council.

Glocester Town Planner Karen Scott.

Providence Department of Planning Director of Community Development Emily Freedman.

Barrington Tax Assessor Ken Mallette.

Jongsung Kim, of the Bryant University Department of Economics.

