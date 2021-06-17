Speakman to lead legislative commission on housing

By
-
REP. JUNE SPEAKMAN, D-Bristol, will lead a legislative commission on housing affordability. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Rep. June Speakman, D-Bristol, will lead a special legislative commission to study low- and moderate-income housing in Rhode Island, according to a notice sent by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick.

Speakman will lead a panel that will study barriers to affordable-housing creation and identify ways in which towns and cities can increase the supply.

As of last year, very few cities and towns in Rhode Island had met a previously set state goal of having 10% housing stock leased at affordable rates for low- and moderate-income families.

 

Additional members of the commission are:

  • Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence.
  • Rep. Michael W. Chippendale, R-Foster.
  • Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg.
  • ONE Neighborhood Builders President and Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins.
  • Grow Smart Rhode Island Executive Director Scott Wolf.
  • Pawtucket-Central Falls Development Corp. Executive Director Linda Weisinger.
  • Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Caitlin Frumerie.
  • Rhode Island Association of Realtors Legislative Director David Salvatore.
  • Rhode Island Builders Vice President David Caldwell.
  • Housing Network of Rhode Island Executive Director Melina Lodge.
  • R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. Executive Director Carol Ventura.
  • Robert Marshall of the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council.
  • Glocester Town Planner Karen Scott.
  • Providence Department of Planning Director of Community Development Emily Freedman.
  • Barrington Tax Assessor Ken Mallette.
  • Jongsung Kim, of the Bryant University Department of Economics.

