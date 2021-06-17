Speakman to lead legislative commission on housing

PROVIDENCE – Rep. June Speakman, D-Bristol, will lead a special legislative commission to study low- and moderate-income housing in Rhode Island, according to a notice sent by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick.
Speakman will lead a panel that will study barriers to affordable-housing creation and identify ways in which towns and cities can increase the supply.
As of last year, very few cities and towns in Rhode Island had met a previously set state goal of having 10% housing stock leased at affordable rates for low- and moderate-income families.
Additional members of the commission are:
- Rep. Anastasia P. Williams, D-Providence.
- Rep. Michael W. Chippendale, R-Foster.
- Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg.
- ONE Neighborhood Builders President and Executive Director Jennifer Hawkins.
- Grow Smart Rhode Island Executive Director Scott Wolf.
- Pawtucket-Central Falls Development Corp. Executive Director Linda Weisinger.
- Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Caitlin Frumerie.
- Rhode Island Association of Realtors Legislative Director David Salvatore.
- Rhode Island Builders Vice President David Caldwell.
- Housing Network of Rhode Island Executive Director Melina Lodge.
- R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. Executive Director Carol Ventura.
- Robert Marshall of the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council.
- Glocester Town Planner Karen Scott.
- Providence Department of Planning Director of Community Development Emily Freedman.
- Barrington Tax Assessor Ken Mallette.
- Jongsung Kim, of the Bryant University Department of Economics.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.