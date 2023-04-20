Special election required to fill vacancy left by beloved legislator

PROVIDENCE – Following the death of Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, who died after a long battle with cancer on April 15, state officials must call for a special election to fill the 1st District vacancy.

First elected in 1986, Goodwin was the second-longest-serving member of the chamber. Her passing resulted in universal mourning and high praise for her decades of advocacy on issues of domestic violence prevention, education and healthcare accessibility.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee said the Providence Democrat “was a tireless champion for her constituents and the state of Rhode Island.” U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., honored Goodwin on the House floor during an April 19 speech in which he said her efforts “made life better for countless Rhode Islanders.”

“She was a model public servant who will be deeply,” he said.

Rhode Island is one of 25 states that call for special elections to fill Statehouse vacancies. R.I. General Law states that in the event of a vacancy in the General Assembly that occurs at any time other than after the first Monday in February during an election year, the Secretary of State “shall cause the local board of the city or town to issue a warrant ordering an election to fill the vacancy, to be held in that district at least seventy (70) but not more than ninety (90) days from the occurrence of the vacancy.”

Meanwhile, Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said it was too early to speculate about an electoral contest.

“There will need to be a special election,” he said in a statement April 18. “This week, the Senate is focused on mourning our dear colleague and friend.”

In an April 15 statement, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio said Goodwin “made an unforgettable impact on all of us in the Senate, and on all who knew her. She lit up every room she entered with an infectious smile and razor-sharp wit. Our lives are richer for having known her.”

Faith Chybowksi, a spokesperson for R.I. Secretary of State Gregg Amore, said the secretary will call for the election at the appropriate time, but could not offer a timeline.

Asked about the political implications of a second special election in 2023, John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said “we are a long way from that.”

But Marion added that the primary, whenever it occurs, “will essentially be the race.” Goodwin won 18 consecutive elections handily in the heavily democratic leaning district during her 36 years in the Statehouse.

Though not likely to be as high profile as the congressional election to replace U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, Marion said that generally, elections to fill vacancies usually involve political newcomers who would have otherwise been reluctant to run against a popular incumbent.

And now the door is open for candidates to sidestep the electoral entrenchment that accompanies long-time public service.

“All of a sudden people come out of woodwork,” said Marion. “And politically, it is usually an advantage for [the replacement] to win reelection” to a full term.

As for Goodwin’s legacy, Marion said it is indisputable.

“And she played a really important role in our political history,” having served as a delegate in the 1986 Constitutional Convention.

“Her death is tragic,” he said. “She was just a very nice person.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.