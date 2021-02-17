Special election to decide fate of capital improvement projects

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s voters have been tasked with deciding whether the state will spend $642 million on seven proposed capital improvement projects.

The total amount for financing the capital projects includes $241.9 million in interest, based on 20-year loans and an interest rate of 5%. The principal cost for the projects is $400 million.

On March 2, voters will cast their ballots in the special referenda election, which will authorize the state to borrow money through bonds and temporary notes to finance the capital projects.

The Rhode Island Coalition hosted a virtual meeting on Zoom on Wednesday to provide information about the seven referenda questions. The coalition urged voters to vote “yes” on all seven of the bond questions, emphasizing an “urgency” in investing in the state’s projects for economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rhode Island needs a recovery,” said Treasurer Seth Magaziner. “Vote yes on all seven bond questions. This is a good time to go to the bond market for these investments.”

Magaziner said that he didn’t see the $400 million in bonds having an impact on the state’s budget. “We pay off old debt every year,” he said. “Last year $200 million in old debt came off the books.”

Magaziner said that with the current low interest rates, the state should be incurring a substantial amount of debt. “This will help ignite an economic recovery,” he said, noting that it should “yield dividends in the long run.”

For now, Magaziner said, it will impact the economy by creating “upfront construction jobs … with the vast majority going into construction projects in one way or another.” He said $400 million should equate to about 8,000 jobs in the state. “That’s a big number for Rhode Island.”

Frank Flynn, president of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals, said, “The passage of the bonds will improve the quality of life for all Rhode Islanders.”

Alicia J. Lehrer, executive director of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, urged support for Question 2, noting that it was important to protect the state’s natural resources.

Cortney Nicolato, executive director of the United Way of Rhode Island, touched on the importance of addressing the affordable-housing crisis. “The housing crisis crosses income and generational lines,” she said. “The pandemic illustrated how critical housing is.”

Michael Sabitoni, Rhode Island Building & Construction Trades president, said that the approval of $72 million for Question 4 “leverages four times that amount,” and will lead to filling the need of “modernizing the state’s infrastructure.” He said, “It’s pretty simple from my perspective … it’s critical to vote yes.”

Tom Parrish, executive director of Trinity Repertory Company, said that supporting the arts and preservation community by voting yes on Question 6 “will benefit all Rhode Islanders.” The $70 million is needed because the arts have been “hit hard by the pandemic,” he said.

Laurie White, president of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, continued the theme of voting yes across the board. She said it’s important to vote yes on Question 7 to “remedy a lot of old infrastructure in Rhode Island.” She said $60 million needs to be invested for industrial facilities infrastructure improvements for Port of Davisville infrastructure at Quonset.

White cited Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s investment in the New Deal during the 1950s to fund infrastructure projects and rebuild America. She said the bonds are needed “to fund the economy of tomorrow.”

The ballot questions cover projects that are aimed at addressing needs related to the environment, infrastructure, education, housing, child care and the arts.

Question 1 is a vote to approve or reject $107.3 million for improvements to higher education facilities, including: $57.3 million for the University of Rhode Island Fine Arts Center; $38 million for the Rhode Island College Clarke Science Building renovation; and $12 million for the Community College of Rhode Island renovation and modernization.

Question 2 is a vote to approve or reject $74 million for the beach, clean water, and green bond, including: $33 million for state beaches, parks and campgrounds; $15 million for clean water and drinking water; $7 million for municipal resiliency; $6 million for Providence River dredging; $4 million for the I-195 Park; $4 million for local recreation projects; $3 million for natural and working lands; and $2 million for the Woonasquatucket River watershed.

Question 3 is a vote to approve or reject $65 million for increasing the availability of affordable housing and support for community revitalization through the redevelopment of existing structures, new construction and property acquisition.

Question 4 is a vote to approve or reject $71.7 million for the transportation infrastructure state match of federal funds, while providing direct funding for needed and planned improvements to the state’s transportation infrastructure, including ports, highways, roads and bridges.

Question 5 is a vote to approve or reject $15 million for the Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund, for physical improvements and development of licensed early childhood care and education facilities.

Question 6 is a vote to approve or reject $7 million to be allocated for the Cultural Arts and the Economy Grant Program, including: $2.5 million for Trinity Repertory Company; $2 million for grants to be allocated by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts; $1.5 million for the Rhode Island Philharmonic; and $1 million for the State Preservation Grants Program.

Question 7 is a vote to approve or reject $60 million for industrial facilities infrastructure improvements, including $40 million for industrial site development and $20 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at Quonset.

The R.I. Secretary of State’s Office said mail ballots should be mailed by Feb. 23 and received by the Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Email him at Shuman@PBN.com.