Special Olympics Rhode Island to host State Summer Games at URI May 29–31

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – More than 1,200 athletes from across Rhode Island will compete in the 2026 Special Olympics Rhode Island State Summer Games at the University of Rhode Island from May 29-31.

Athletes will compete in bowling, powerlifting, soccer skills, unified soccer, track and field, and swimming.

The excitement officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on Saturday, May 30, at the Ryan Center at URI. The ceremony will feature the Parade of Athletes representing 39 teams from across the state, the arrival of the “Flame of Hope” carried by law enforcement officers during the Torch Run Final Leg, and the lighting of the Special Olympics Cauldron to officially open the Games.

“Summer Games is one of the most inspiring weekends of the year,” said Ed Pacheco, CEO and president of Special Olympics Rhode Island. “It’s an opportunity for our athletes to showcase their hard work, determination and spirit while bringing communities together through the power of inclusion. The energy, excitement and support seen throughout the weekend truly make Summer Games unforgettable.”

- Advertisement -

The Summer Games are made possible through the support of more than 1,200 volunteers, including individuals, corporate groups and members of Rhode Island law enforcement. Officers involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run play an important role throughout the year by raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics Rhode Island, while also supporting athletes during the Games through medal presentations, cheering from the sidelines and participating in the Torch Run Final Leg.

In addition to competition, Summer Games will feature several engaging experiences for athletes, families and fans, including:

Olympic Village: A fan-favorite area featuring interactive activities, games, entertainment and community partners.

Healthy Athletes Wellness Village: Free health screenings and wellness services for athletes, including vision, hearing, dental and fitness evaluations.

Athlete Business Showcase: An opportunity for athlete entrepreneurs to promote and sell products from their own businesses.

This year’s Summer Games are made possible through the support of community sponsors and partners. The Rhode Island Shriners serve as the Opening Ceremony Sponsor, helping bring the spirit and celebration of the Games to life. Eastern Bank returns as the Olympic Village Sponsor, helping create a fun and inclusive experience for athletes and attendees alike.

For more information, including a full schedule of events, venue details and volunteer opportunities, visit specialolympicsri.org/summergames.