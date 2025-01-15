Special Olympics Rhode Island’s annual Penguin Plunge raises $160K

NARRAGANSETT – More than 1,000 individuals took the cold plunge into the water at Scarborough State Beach on Jan. 1 to raise substantial funds for Special Olympics Rhode Island.

The local sporting support organization announced Jan. 6 that its annual Penguin Plunge has so far raised more than $160,000 to benefit athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization anticipates it will reach its $180,000 fundraising goal from this year’s event by the end of this month.

Proceeds from the plunge will support the organization’s year-round athletic trainings and competitions, the organization said.

“The incredible turnout and generosity at our Penguin Plunge speak volumes about the compassion and commitment of our community,” Special Olympics CEO and President Edwin R. Pacheco said in a statement. “This event has grown into a beloved tradition that unites families, friends, and colleagues in support of inclusion and respect. It’s heartwarming to see so many make this a part of their legacy, and their contributions create lasting opportunities for our athletes to shine.”

