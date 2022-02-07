Spine surgeon named CEO of My MOC Inc., creator of Mocingbird platform

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A South County spine surgeon has announced that he plans to take on the role of CEO at a company that he co-founded.

Dr. Ian Madom, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Orthopedics Rhode Island, will be CEO of My MOC Inc., designer of Mocingbird, a cloud-based platform that manages continuing medical education requirements for doctors and health care organizations.

Madom co-founded the company with Dr. George Fernaine, an interventional cardiologist in New York.

Madom is succeeding Brad Artery, who was named CEO of the company in 2019. Artery will now serve as president, overseeing scaling operations as the company grows.

My MOC Inc. has seen a rapid increase in customers and partners and has expanded its product offerings in response. The company’s rate of development convinced Madom to be more involved in daily operations, including nurturing potential partnerships with innovative companies and investors.

“My vision for Mocingbird is to become the primary tool for how clinicians learn and track their learning. Right now, we are aiming at compliance because the need is most acute, especially in the digital space,” Madom said. “However, we are working toward a platform that allows clinicians to learn in real time as they work. This makes for a more efficient health care ecosystem, better patient outcomes and happier professionals who are working at the top of their game but not taking extra time to do it.”

Goals for 2022 include offering smart continuing medical education and “creating opportunities to customize CME according to clinicians’ specialty and interests,” according to a news release from the company.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.