Sports-betting revenue slows in March amid COVID-19 shutdowns

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island sports betting significantly slowed in March, as shutdowns began impacting professional sports leagues across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports bettors in the state lost a collective $841,767 for the month, the R.I. Lottery said on Tuesday.

One month prior, sports book revenue was $2.3 million; and $1.5 million one year prior.

The state’s two casinos closed on March 14, while major sporting events began closing on March 11, RILOT noted.

Bettors at Twin River Casino Hotel lost a combined $441,355, wagering nearly $4.5 million and winning $4 million. At Tiverton Casino Hotel, sports bettors lost $184,610, wagering $1.4 million and winning $1.2 million.

Online sports bettors in the state lost a combined $215,802, wagering $3 million and winning $2.8 million.

The state receives 51% of sports book revenue after operating costs are subtracted, with the remainder split between Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and International Game Technology PLC.