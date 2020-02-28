Sports bettors in R.I. lose record $3.3M in Jan.

PROVIDENCE – Sports bettors wagering in Rhode Island lost a collective $3.3 million in January, marking the state’s highest sports book revenue to date, R.I. Lottery said on Friday.

One year prior in January, sports bettors only lost $159,978 on $19 million in wagers.

Total wagers were $26.9 million for the the first month of the year, a decline from $31.6 million one month prior. Payouts totaled $23.7 million in January.

Sports bettors at Twin River Casino Hotel lost $2.1 million on aggregate, wagering $14.7 million and winning $12.6 million.

Tiverton Casino sports bettors wagered $4.5 million and won $4 million.

Online sports bettors in the state lost a combined $772,836, betting $7.8 million and winning $7 million.

Fiscal year to date in January, sports bettors had lost $15.2 million, betting $158.9 million and winning $143.7 million.

The state receives 51% of sports book revenue, after expenses related to commissions and operations. The remainder is split between International Game Technology PLC and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Sports betting began in late November 2018.

