SQUADLOCKER HIRES KAREN SILVEIRA TO LEAD ITS SCHOOL UNIFORM INITIATIVE

SquadLocker, the nation’s leading uniform and custom team gear provider, announced the hiring of Senior Account Executive Karen Andreozzi Silveira to the School Uniform Initiative for the New England region. Silveira brings over 23 years of school uniform experience to the SquadLocker team, as the Rhode Island-based company revolutionizes the custom apparel industry. As VP of Sales at Donnelly’s School Apparel, Silveira managed hundreds of school accounts, stores, customer service, trade shows, and events. “Karen’s reputation and expertise are second to none,” said SquadLocker’s Tip Fairchild.

