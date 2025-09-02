Sroczynski named new Hospital Association of Rhode Island president

PROVIDENCE – The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association’s former executive vice president has been named the new leader of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.
The statewide health care trade and advocacy organization announced Tuesday that Michael Sroczynski has been named its new president. Sroczynski succeeded the interim president, Howard Dulude, who has been the association’s temporary leader since August 2024 after Teresa Paiva Weed – who was also a R.I. Senate president – retired in July of that year.
The association said Sroczynski becoming the new president comes at a critical time of change and opportunity for Rhode Island's health care system. Sroczynski, the association said, will oversee its work stabilizing local provider organizations while they address increasing financial pressures, lower costs and build a strong caregiver workforce in Rhode Island, among other goals.
“Rhode Island is home to a special health care community with deep roots in our neighborhoods and even deeper ambitions for the future of patient care,” Sroczynski said in a statement. “I am honored to help uplift the voices of our hospitals and health systems at a time when provider voices are needed the most.”
In his time with the MHHA, Sroczynski, the association said, played an integral role in in the commonwealth’s nation-leading adoption of universal health coverage, its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and numerous other public health crises and landmark policies centered around care coordination, payment structure and workforce development.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.