St. Luke’s Hospital earns American Nurses Credentialing Center designation  

NEW BEDFORD – St. Luke’s Hospital last week received a Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, becoming the third and final Southcoast Health hospital to earn the recognition.

The credential, which ANCC awards globally, highlights hospitals that have committed to “a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued,” Southcoast said in an announcement.

To be eligible for Pathway designation, at least 60% of a hospital’s nurses must complete a workplace environment survey. At St. Luke’s, 78% participated.

“Our exceptional nurses have played a pivotal role in achieving this honor,” said Alicia Pimentel, associate chief nursing officer for St. Luke’s Hospital. “This accomplished group of professionals exemplifies a culture of excellence and the highest standards of care for our patients.”

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Charlton Memorial Hospital earned the Pathway to Excellence designation in 2024, and Tobey Hospital in 2025.

Southcoast says that, with the addition of St. Luke’s, it is the only hospital system in New England to receive the credential across all of its hospitals. Outside of Southcoast, two other Massachusetts hospitals have received the recognition.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.