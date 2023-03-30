St. Mary Academy – Bay View names Gravell new president

EAST PROVIDENCE – St. Mary Academy – Bay View has found its next president.

The all-girls private school announced Thursday that Amy Gravell, a Bay View graduate who is currently the Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre’s managing director, will become the school’s next president. She was given the job after unanimous approval by Bay View’s board of trustees and after an eight-month search for the school’s new president.

Gravell will succeed Sister Marybeth Beretta, who is stepping away as the school’s president after this academic year, on July 1.

Bay View says Gravell has more than 25 years of experience working in Rhode Island’s nonprofit sector. Prior to her time at the Gamm Theatre, Gravell was an associate executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, director of marketing and development at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, and director of admissions at The Prout School.

Now, in her new role with Bay View, Gravell, the school said, plans to expand partnerships and opportunities within the community for students, strengthen connections with alumnae and “foster a sense of belonging” for Bay View’s current and future students.

“I am deeply humbled to have the opportunity to serve St. Mary Academy – Bay View as its next president. A proud alumna, I look forward with great anticipation to connecting with my fellow alumnae in support of Bay View’s long and successful history of educational excellence for girls and young women,” Gravell said in a statement.

