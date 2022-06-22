St. Mary Academy – Bay View opens new $3M science center

EAST PROVIDENCE – St. Mary Academy – Bay View has recently completed and opened its new $3 million science and innovation center to help students prepare for careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

The Barbara A. Papitto Science and Innovation Center – named after the founder of the Papitto Opportunity Connection – will better support the all-girls private school’s ultramodern science equipment requiring a temperature-controlled environment, Bay View said. The new center also includes an Anatomage table, a device that exposes students to 3D images of human and animal systems, the school said, while using the table similar to a tablet.

Bay View said the new center replaces old science classrooms inside Mercy Hall, which was first built in the 1940s. In a statement, Bay View President Sister Marybeth Beretta said with the new center, the school hopes to continue sparking new interests and passions about the STEM fields within the school’s students.

“We intentionally built our new, state-of-the-art science center to better support the advanced 21st-century learning needs of our students and the top-notch teachings offered by our faculty, all while attracting new students who wish to pursue a promising career in science,” Beretta said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.