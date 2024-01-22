St. Mary’s Home for Children announces new leadership team

PROVIDENCE – Weeks after tapping Charles Montorio-Archer to take over as interim executive director in the wake of a scathing R.I. Office of the Child Advocate report, St. Mary’s Home for Children announced several more leadership changes.

The St. Mary’s board of directors announced it had appointed Montorio-Archer to succeed Carlene Casciano-McCann, who stepped down from her role after the Providence Journal published details from a Dec. 19 OCA investigation looking into “significant safety concerns and abusive living conditions.”

Montorio-Archer is co-founder of The Thrive Network, which assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout New York City. He served as Thrive’s CEO for 11 years before merging the organization with The New York Foundling, according to a news release.

Before coming to St. Mary’s, Montorio-Archer was also CEO and president of the nonprofit human service organization One Hope United in Chicago. He has also served as assistant district attorney in Kings County, Brooklyn, N.Y., and as associate executive director for the InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies.

“Over the past three decades, I have dedicated my life to creating opportunities for children, [youths] and families through various programs, including early education, foster care, adoption, mental and behavioral health counseling, residential support, and related services,” Montorio-Archer said. “Drawing on the rich history of St. Mary’s Home for Children, along with best practices learned over my career in this field, and with a commitment to fostering collaboration among both internal and external stakeholders, I am confident in our mission and our ability to create positive change for children, [youths], families, team members and the Rhode Island community at large.”

Joining Montorio-Archer in St. Mary’s C-suite are Lauren Utschig as chief operating officer, William Petit as chief financial officer, and Christina Jagolinzer as development director.

While Montorio-Archer was appointed to his new role just a day after details from the OCA report were published in the Providence Journal, a representative for St. Mary’s said Jagolinzer, Petit and Utschig were brought in over the last few months.

Providence Business News previously reported that Utschig was appointed to her role in December 2023 and that both she and Montorio-Archer are responsible for implementing the board’s action plan in response to the OCA findings.

Utschig previously served as executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South, where she oversaw the southeastern Massachusetts organization with 130 staff members serving more than 600 youths. Before that, she was operations director for the YMCA of Greater Providence’s Youth Services branch, working with Providence Public Schools and the R.I. Department of Education to manage 10 state-funded programs licensed through the R.I. Department of Children, Youth, and Families, according to the release.

Petit has worked for more than two decades in nonprofit financial leadership, most recently in the health care sector at RoxComp in Roxbury, Mass. As chief financial officer for several agencies, he has worked with local, state and federal agencies to secure funding for services for people who can’t afford them. He also has a background with Medicaid, Medicare and commercial insurance, according to the release.

Jagolinzer will be responsible for St. Mary’s strategic business development efforts such as marketing and communications. Also, Jagolinzer will direct public and media relations, branding, advertising, digital/social and website development, while also managing the organization’s grants, sponsorships, special events and charitable contributions.

Jagolinzer worked for more than 25 years in public service and nonprofit industries, previously working for former R.I. Lt. Gov. Charles Fogarty, the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association and several Rhode Island nonprofits.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.