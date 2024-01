We have a great line-up of panelists. Get your tickets today!

PROVIDENCE – Just one day after details of a report raising concerns about the safety and care provided at St. Mary’s Home for Children, the psychiatric treatment center’s board appointed Charles A. Montorio-Archer to serve as its interim director effective Jan. 8.

The board of St. Mary’s announced Thursday it appointed Montorio-Archer to succeed

Carlene Casciano-McCann who stepped down from her role Jan. 3 after the Providence Journal published details from a Dec. 19 report by Rhode Island’s Office of Child Advocate looking into “significant safety concerns and abusive living conditions.”

PBN requested and has not yet received a copy of the report from the OCA. The agency confirmed PBN's request and said the report has not been publicly released or shared with any media outlets because of its sensitive content.

In a Jan. 3 message to members of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island Bishop and

chairman of St. Mary’s board of directors,

W. Nicholas Knisely said he and the rest of the board learned about the issues detailed in the OCA’s report during an early December meeting with officials from the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families as well as Richard Charest, who is secretary of Rhode Island’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Knisely said he postponed – and later canceled – his sabbatical planned for early December after the meeting and that he along with the rest of the board received a copy of the report on Dec. 21.

Also, immediately after learning about the issues outlined in the report, Knisely said he and the board developed an action plan which includes “significant changes in management, child safety procedures and protocols, and staff recruitment and training.”

The executive committee of the St. Mary’s board met Wednesday afternoon as part of a series of meetings board members have held since learning about OCA’s report, Knisely said, adding more information about the board’s plan to address the situation will be available after those meetings.

“We believe that St. Mary’s can be an excellent place of treatment and healing for Rhode Island children and youth who so urgently need our care, and to make it so, we must address the safety and management issues that have been raised and rebuild strong relationships with the Department of Children and Family Services and the Office of Child Advocate, both of which are committed to caring for Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children,” Knisely said in the letter.

After the leadership shakeup, Montorio-Archer and Laurie Utschig, who was appointed as St. Mary’s chief operating officer in December, will now be responsible for implementing the board’s action plan, according to the news release announcing Montorio-Archer's appointment.

“Over the past three decades, I have wholeheartedly dedicated my life to creating opportunities for children, youth, and families through various programs, including early education, foster care, adoption, mental and behavioral health counseling, residential support, and related services,” Montorio-Archer said. “Drawing on the rich history of St. Mary's Home for Children, and with a commitment to fostering collaboration among both internal and external stakeholders, I am confident in our mission and our ability to drive positive change for children, youth, families, team members, and the Rhode Island community at large.”

Casciano-McCann had served St. Mary’s for 30 years and stepped into her role as executive director in 2008.

In regard to Casciano-McCann’s departure, Knisely expressed gratitude for her work.

“We are grateful for Carlene’s deep care for St. Mary’s and the children of Rhode Island, and we wish her well in retirement,” Knisely said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.