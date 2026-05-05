Staff at Ocean State Media sign petition to unionize

By
-
STAFF AT Ocean State Media are seeking to unionize with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. 

PROVIDENCE – Staff at Ocean State Media are seeking to unionize, according to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.  The majority of the workers signed the petition to unionize and include hosts, reporters, and digital, audio and video producers. It was delivered it to Ocean State Media management on May 4, the labor

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR