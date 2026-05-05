Staff at Ocean State Media sign petition to unionize

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PROVIDENCE – Staff at Ocean State Media are seeking to unionize, according to the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The majority of the workers signed the petition to unionize and include hosts, reporters, and digital, audio and video producers. It was delivered it to Ocean State Media management on May 4, the labor

PROVIDENCE – Staff at Ocean State Media are seeking to unionize, according to the

Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

hosts, reporters, and digital, audio and video producers. It was delivered it to Ocean State Media management on May 4, the labor union said in its release.

In their petition, the employees said they “seek a more active role in decision-making about the organization and the future of our work.”

“We approach this process in a spirit of collaboration and professionalism, hoping we can work together to ensure OSM is always a place where people are excited to build a great career in journalism and broadcasting,” they wrote in their petition. “We truly believe in the mission of Ocean State Media, and our goal is the realization of our organization’s ideals.”

Rhode Island Public Radio and Rhode Island PBS merged in May 2024 and rebranded as Ocean State Media in June 2025. Rhode Island PBS and Rhode Island Public Radio, doing business as The Public’s Radio, submitted their merger bid in November 2023. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha approved the consolidation in April 2024.

In September, Ocean State Media avoided layoffs by offering employees voluntary buyouts. The number of people who opted to take the buyouts was not disclosed.

On May 1, O

cean State Media Group consolidated its five radio frequencies and began broadcasting on 103.7 FM.

Ocean State Media joins public media outlets nationwide in unionizing with SAG-AFTRA. NPR, PBS NewsHour, and member stations WBUR in Boston, PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C., WHYY in Philadelphia, NHPR in New Hampshire, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas and Northwest Public Broadcasting Washington State.

The majority of the workers signed the petition to unionize and include