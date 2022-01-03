Staff shortage closes Johnston High School early

JOHNSTON – The first day of school following winter break got off to a rocky start here, with Johnston High School dismissing students at 11 a.m. on Monday due to staffing shortages.

Superintendent Dr. Bernard DiLullo said 23 teachers called out sick, according to local media reports.

Many local school districts are awaiting more direction from the state before deciding on plans to respond to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In Warwick, both Veterans and Winman middle schools started distance learning on Monday, according to WPRI-TV CBS 12.

- Advertisement -

In Providence, schools will have a staggered return to in-person learning for grades pre-K through 12 over three days. All students were sent home prior to winter break with the materials needed for remote learning until their return date.