Stager retires as Eastern Bank Foundation CEO and president; Dorsey to fill role

PROVIDENCE – Eastern Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Eastern Bank, announced leadership changes on June 25.

CEO and President Nancy Huntington Stager, a long-standing community leader and advocate, is retiring, and Turahn Dorsey, who currently serves as EBF’s chief impact officer, has been promoted to CEO and president to replace her, the foundation said.

Stager will officially step down from her role effective July 7, after 30 years at Eastern Bank. She will then transition to a senior advisory role.

“Having joined Eastern in 1995 as our director of human resources and the first woman to serve on our Management Committee, Nancy actively shaped the bank’s culture and reputation for doing good in the region,” said Robert F. Rivers, executive chair and chair of the board of directors of Eastern Bank and chair of the board of trustees of Eastern Bank Foundation. “She also oversaw the foundation for 25 years, becoming its full-time president and CEO in 2019. She has made enduring contributions leading our philanthropy, volunteerism and civic advocacy, and we thank her for her leadership, guidance and smarts. While no words will adequately express our gratitude and appreciation for all that she has achieved, we are thrilled to announce Nancy as the recipient of our 2025 Celebration of Social Justice honor.”

Stager was essential in reshaping the foundation’s philanthropy, moving from “charitable giving” to “impact investing” and honing its vision to promote vibrant communities and economic inclusion through cross-sector partnerships and adaptive strategies, the foundation said.

Stager also led the hiring of Foundation Fellows to leverage their expertise and networks alongside EBF’s resources to drive equity in the small-business ecosystem, enrich early childhood development, secure safe and affordable housing, and promote workforce development for adults, according to a news release.

Stager was also recently recognized by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce with the 2024 Pinnacle Award for Non-Profit Management and by The Women’s Edge as a Top 100 CEO in Massachusetts.

Stager will be formally recognized for her contributions at the annual Celebration of Social Justice on Oct. 21.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with the incredible teams of colleagues at Eastern Bank Foundation and Eastern Bank, and across our communities with so many partners to help create opportunities in the communities we serve,” Stager said. “Rahn Dorsey has been an integral member of the leadership team over the past six years, first as a Fellow and then as chief impact officer. His extensive knowledge, experience and relationships position him exceptionally well to lead the foundation. I’m delighted the foundation team and our communities will continue to benefit from his leadership, and I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”

Dorsey has been working closely with Stager and Foundation Fellows to shape the foundation’s mission, fund early-childhood finance innovations, and launch its first affordable housing and land ownership loans, according to the release.

Prior to joining the Eastern Bank Foundation, he served as the chief of education for the city of Boston, having worked as part of Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s cabinet from 2014 to 2018, according to the foundation.

“The Eastern Bank Foundation has emerged as a leader in philanthropy under Nancy’s leadership and helped Eastern Bank continue to demonstrate the substance of our ‘Join Us for Good’ motto,” Dorsey said. “I am excited to build on her incredible work and to partner with our teammates and communities across the region to advance economic justice.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.