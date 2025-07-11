Starkweather & Shepley Insurance names Fotopulos new CEO, Lowe new president

By
-
ANDREW J. FOTOPULOS, left, Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc.'s chairman, has been named the agency's new CEO. Elizabeth A. Lowe, right, has been promoted to president. / COURTESY STARKWEATHER & SHEPLEY INSURANCE BROKERAGE INC.

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local independent insurance agency on Friday announced significant leadership changes within the organization, including naming a new CEO for the second time in about a year. Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. has named Andrew J. Fotopulos, who has served as the agency’s chairman since 2009 dating back to when he

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display