Starkweather & Shepley Insurance names Fotopulos new CEO, Lowe new president

EAST PROVIDENCE – A local independent insurance agency on Friday announced significant leadership changes within the organization, including naming a new CEO for the second time in about a year.
Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. has named Andrew J. Fotopulos, who has served as the agency’s chairman since 2009 dating back to when he was based in Starkweather’s Massachusetts operations, has been named the agency’s new CEO. Additionally, Elizabeth A. Lowe, who has been with Starkweather since 2014, was promoted to president.
Fotopulos formally succeeds Peter C. Plumb, who retired from Starkweather as CEO on May 31. Plumb served in that role for less than one year after formally succeeding Lawrence E. Keefe
as the agency’s top executive.
“We wish Peter the very best in his retirement,” Fotopulos said in a statement. “His leadership has been instrumental in shaping Starkweather & Shepley into the values-driven, client-focused organization it is today. His legacy of dedication to our clients, colleagues, and mission will have a lasting impact for years to come.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Fotopulos began with Starkweather as the managing director of the agency’s financial practice division in 2009, a role he served until 2015. Then, Fotopulos elevated to national sales manager and executive vice president for Starkweather. Prior to joining Starkweather, Fotopulos was the executive vice president of Boston-based Theodore Liftman Insurance Inc., per his LinkedIn profile.
Lowe, Starkweather says, has demonstrated “exceptional leadership” across multiple departments, practice areas and office locations since joining the agency more than a decade ago. The agency says Lowe’s influence extends beyond just technical expertise and she has played critical roles in fostering collaboration at Starkweather.
“By focusing on professional development, we aim to enhance both associate and client retention, drive industry-leading organic growth, while always maintaining a high level of corporate care,” Lowe said in a statement.
