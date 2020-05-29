Startup shake-up: Entrepreneurs scramble to revamp business plans

By
-
NEW DESIGN: The staff at Loft LLC, an industrial design company, has recently pivoted its work to designing and building contactless COVID-19 testing trailers for use by the National Guard. From left, Scott Noh, product design; Jeanette Numbers, co-founder; Nari Shin, designer/textile specialist. In the background is David Baker, director of engineering. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
NEW DESIGN: The staff at Loft LLC, an industrial design company, has recently pivoted its work to designing and building contactless COVID-19 testing trailers for use by the National Guard. From left, Scott Noh, product design; Jeanette Numbers, co-founder; Nari Shin, designer/textile specialist. In the background is David Baker, director of engineering. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Like many college seniors, biomedical student Abbie Kohler and engineering student Greg Fine were disheartened to have their final semester suddenly cut short and their commencement ceremony postponed for a year. But perhaps a bigger blow to the soon-to-be Brown University graduates was the one to their Providence company, ­ResusciTech. Since launching the startup in…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR