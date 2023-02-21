State announces $700K in grants for local farmers, fishers

PROVIDENCE – More than 40 Rhode Island farmers and fishers were awarded funding through the state’s Local Agricultural and Seafood Act Grants program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management announced on Tuesday.

The annual grant program, which aims to support local food production, included $700,000 for 42 farming, fishing and producer groups, based on funding set aside in the state’s fiscal 2023 budget. The fiscal 2023 allotment marked a more than threefold increase over the state LASA grant spending in fiscal 2022, according to a statement from McKee’s office. McKee has also proposed another $700,000 for the state grant program as part of his fiscal 2024 budget.

Recipients must be small or startup Rhode Island-based farmers or producer groups, including aquaculture operators. Nonprofits are also eligible for funding.

The largest grant, of just less than $29,000, was awarded to the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative, which in November launched a new website and mobile app aimed at helping consumers find and buy local seafood.

Recipients each receiving $20,000 apiece included:

Basil Farm

Charlotte’s Farm

The Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island

Cranston Health Equity Zone

Cucumber Hill Farm

Daily Farm

Fresh Harvest Kitchen

Greenleaf Farm

Hard Pressed Cider Co.

Hope’s Harvest

Informal Cooperative of Farmers

Land and Sea Together

North Star Shellfish Co.

the Rhode Island Food Policy Council

Saltbox Sea Farm

Southside Community Land Trust

Sweet Pea Farm

Teo’s Products

The Farm LLC

Twin Shellfishermen

Wilson Community Farm

Other recipients and funding amongst are:

$19,997 to Bramblenook Farm

$19,971 to Long Lane Farm

$19,600 to the African Alliance of Rhode Island

$19,238 to Saunderstown Garlic Farm

$18,811 to the Tiverton Farmers’ Market

$16,148 to Hawk and Handsaw Farm LLC

$15,000 to Blue Acres Aquaculture

$14,281 to New England Grassfed LLC

$14,050 to Endless Farm

$13,500 to Rocky Rhode Island Oyster Co.

$13,350 to Phillip Yang Farm

$12,432 to Little Rhody Bee Keeping LLC

$11,643 to Walter Way Farm

$10,014 to Cluck and Trowel

$10,000 to Earth Care Farm

$7,000 to Great Salt Pond Oyster Co.

$5,331 to the Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association

$4,507 to Serendipity Farm

$3,105 to Sweet Fern Farm

$3,040 to Wellspring Apothecary

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.