State awarded $33M for new RIPTA transit center, Mt. Hope Bridge work
Updated at 3:30 p.m. on July 6.
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Updated at 3:30 p.m. on July 6.
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“We are grateful to our congressional delegation for their steadfast support and commitment to investing in infrastructure that will benefit Rhode Islanders for generations," said Christopher Durand, RIPTA's CEO. "This new, state-of-the-art Providence Transit Center will create a true intermodal transportation hub, seamlessly connecting people to jobs, education, healthcare, and opportunities throughout Rhode Island and the Northeast."
RIPTA has engaged Next Wave Partners to complete an in-depth evaluation and structural feasibility study of building a bus hub on parcels adjacent to the Providence Train Station on Francis Street. That study is currently in progress.“This funding is a major win for Rhode Island commuters,” said U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner. “A modern transit center will make it easier for Rhode Islanders to get to travel across our state and region.” The R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority will use the funding to design a new Mount Hope Bridge deck, incorporate new technologies and prepare the project for construction bidding while limiting transit disruptions. Along with ongoing cable dehumidification work, the new deck would extend the bridge’s life by another 50 years. “This BUILD Grant will improve connectivity through the Providence Transportation Center and extend the life of the Mount Hope Bridge, an iconic symbol of Rhode Island, making commuting for work, play, or school safer and easier for countless Rhode Islanders,” said Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. (Updated to include the status of a study being conducted on the two recommended parcels for the transit center and adds a comment from RIPTA CEO Christopher Durand.)