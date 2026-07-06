State awarded $33M for new RIPTA transit center, Mt. Hope Bridge work

Updated at 3:30 p.m. on July 6.

By
-
R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY CEO Christopher Durand stands in a field in front of the Providence train station, one of two parcels that was being considered in 2025 for a new central transit hub. The project has has been awarded $25 million in federal money, according to the Rhode Island congressional delegation. / PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
R.I. PUBLIC TRANSIT AUTHORITY CEO Christopher Durand stands in a field in front of the Providence train station, one of two parcels that was being considered in 2025 for a new central transit hub. The project has has been awarded $25 million in federal money, according to the Rhode Island congressional delegation. / PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

PROVIDENCE – A pair of state transportation agencies have been awarded a total of $33 million in federal grants for infrastructure projects, including money for a transit hub in downtown Providence that has been on the drawing board for many years.   The R.I. Public Transit Authority has been awarded $25 million for the new

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Risk Management Controls in Commercial Property and Liability Insurance

Businesses today are facing a risk landscape that is more volatile, more expensive, and less…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display