PROVIDENCE – Twenty-three farms across Rhode Island have been awarded a total of $400,000 in agricultural energy grants, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and the R.I. Department of Management. The awards from the Agricultural Energy Grant Program, which were announced on Tuesday, will help farms invest in clean

PROVIDENCE

– Twenty-three farms across Rhode Island have been awarded a total of $400,000 in agricultural energy grants, according to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and the R.I. Department of Management.

The awards from the Agricultural Energy Grant Program, which were announced on Tuesday, will help farms invest in clean energy, lower utility costs and advance the state’s climate goals, state officials said.

The Agricultural Energy Grant Program is funded through Rhode Island’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the nation’s first market-based cap-and-trade program focused on reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.

“The agricultural sector is a cornerstone of Rhode Island’s economy and sustainability efforts,” McKee said. “This program empowers farmers to adopt energy-efficient technologies, reduce operating costs, and contribute to a cleaner future for our communities.”

Grant recipients are:

Ayers Foundation in Westerly

for a solar thermal system with two 120-gallon tanks and a circulation pump. It will reduce annual energy use by 15,330 kilo-British thermal units and will cut nearly 4,000 pounds of carbon emissions.

Bami Farm in Johnston

for a 6.02 kilowatt roof-mounted solar array that will offset energy use from lighting, irrigation and ventilation.

Bayside Apiary in Barrington

for an 8.72 kilowatt solar expansion that builds on an existing system and will fully power the climate-controlled honey processing facility.

Bee Happy Homestead in Charlestown

for a 6.02 kilowatt solar array that will offset 81% of its electricity use.

Carpenter’s Farm Stand in South Kingstown

for a new 81.09 kilowatt net-metered solar array that will offset 100% of its electricity usage.

Eastern RI Conservation District Ag Innovation Farm in Portsmouth

for a 4.92 kilowatt solar installation that will fully power the classroom, irrigation, lighting and fans. This will also serve as the state’s first agrivoltaics demonstration.

Gibb Farm in Foster

for a 34.86 kilowatt rooftop solar array to power farm operations and improve long-term sustainability.

Good Earth Farm in Scituate

for an 8.8 kilowatt carport solar array to meet its power needs and provide shaded outdoor workspace.

Hog House Hill Farm in Exeter

for an 11.8 kilowatt roof-mounted solar array that will offset 100% of its agricultural energy use and support the switch to electric heating for farm staff.

Hoofprint Farm in Foster

for a 6.23 kilowatt solar array atop its barn to fully power new refrigeration units that support expanded production and sales at its farm stand and farmers markets.

Hurricane Hill Farm in Cranston

for a 17.16 kilowatt rooftop solar array that will fully power operations and workshops.

Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield

for the farm will replace an outdated cooling system with a new, energy-efficient walk-in cooler.

Lavender Waves Farm in South Kingstown

for the farm to insulate its barn to improve temperature control for drying lavender and housing newborn poultry.

Martinelli’s Farm & Charcuterie in Scituate

for a 41.71 kilowatt rooftop solar project across two buildings that will fully power the farm’s commercial refrigeration systems.

Novena Farm in Cumberland

for a 5.52 kilowatt solar system that will help lower monthly utility costs.

Pineda Farm in Coventry

for a 13.92 kilowatt solar system to offset 93% of energy use while preparing to diversify operations.

Rhodemont Farm in Coventry

for a 10.32 kilowatt solar array to meet 85% of its energy needs.

Salisbury Farm in Johnston

for an 11.44 kilowatt rooftop solar array to offset 94% of its energy use for produce and value-added goods.

Sumire Farm in Saunderstown

for an 8.36 kilowatt solar system to cover 100% of energy use.

Weaver Hill Farm in Coventry

to install a high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning heat pump system, expected to reduce carbon dioxide output by 44%.

Urban Edge Farm in Cranston

for a 9.46 kilowatt rooftop solar array that will offset 32% of total usage.

