Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on March 31st.

Get your tickets today. We have a great line up of panelists and inspiring heroes to recognize!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – More than 30 local farmers, fishers and specialty food producers will share $486,000 in funding from the 2025 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. The 33 projects that received funding will support the growth, development and marketing of local farms, seafood harvesters and food businesses, according to a news release.

PROVIDENCE – More than 30 local farmers, fishers and specialty food producers will share $486,000 in funding from the 2025 Local Agriculture and Seafood Act, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday.

The 33 projects that received funding will support the growth, development and marketing of local farms, seafood harvesters and food businesses, according to a news release. The grant awards were broadly distributed across many categories, including agriculture, aquaculture, seafood or fishery-based, and farmers markets that support these sectors.

“The LASA program remains a vital source of support for Rhode Island’s local food industry,” McKee said. “Given the unpredictability of federal funding support, state-led investment is critical to providing stability for our farmers, fishers, and food producers, while strengthening our state’s food security and economic resilience.”

The LASA program provides grants that directly benefit and strengthen the local food system in Rhode Island by providing funds for projects that help support the growth, development and marketing of state-grown produce and seafood. Since its enactment 13 years ago, LASA has provided more than $3.1 million through individual program grants of up to $20,000, with no direct match required.

“Today’s LASA awards will continue to help Rhode Island’s farmers, fishers, and food producers expand their operations, increase efficiency, and implement sustainable practices,” said R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray. “As federal programs supporting local food systems face uncertainty and cuts, continued state support for LASA is crucial for the resilience of Rhode Island’s local food system.”

The grant recipients and the amounts they received include:

Annie’s Farm in Providence received $8,881.

Aquidneck Island Oyster Co. in South Kingstown received $20,000.

Ayers Foundation in Westerly received $13,600.

Big Train Farm in North Scituate received $19,980.

Chai Thao, doing business as Daily Farm, in Providence received $17,502.

Chou Vang in Hope received $7,000.

Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island in South Kingstown received $18,000.

Eliya Ntahondereye in Providence received $5,444.

Farm Coast Brewery, doing business as Gnarly Vines Farm, in Tiverton received $13,546.

Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence received $18,000.

Farmacy Herbs LLC in Providence received $18,136.

Grateful Bee Apiary in North Smithfield received $19,533.

Hallene Farm Products in South Kingstown received $11,959.

Hmong Rhode Island Association Inc. in Providence received $17,225.

Hoofprint Farm in Foster received $20,000.

Interstellar Microgreens LLC in West Warwick received $13,000.

Local Patch LLC in Portsmouth received $3,950.

Lovewell Farms in Hopkinton received $19,951.

Lucayda Farm LLC in Cranston received $20,000.

Narragansett Indian Tribe in Charlestown received $10,879.

Northern Rhode Island Conservation District in Johnston received $20,000.

Open fArms Retreat in Cumberland received $19,895.

P&L Bayside Apiary in Barrington received $11,453.

Phoenix Ocean Farm in Portsmouth received $3,700.

Potter’s Farm in Providence received $20,000.

Quonnie LLC in Charlestown received $20,000.

Sanctuary Herbs of Providence in Smithfield received $5,971.

Small World Farm LLC in Little Compton received $20,000.

Smithfield Growers in Smithfield received $9,799.

Stonehenge Farm in Burrillville received $19,888.

The Cove Oyster Co. LLC in Narragansett received $18,500.

West Passage Oyster Co. in North Kingstown received $12,740.